Bitter Gourd: 8 DELICIOUS ways to enjoy Karela in your diet and get maximum health benefits

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 18, 2023
Bitter gourd (Karela): is known to be quite beneficial for lowering cholesterol levels and improving blood sugar levels, thus it is highly beneficial for people with diabetes. It also helps in weight loss. It is highly nutritious and improves our immune system. There are other health benefits as well
Due to its bitterness, many people are not too sure how to consume it; but there are many ways in which you can include Karela in your diet and get all the health benefits and satisfy your taste buds at the same time. Karela recipes are easy to make and you can find various recipes of all these dishes readily available on the internet
Stuffed Bitter Gourd: is extremely delicious and made using raw mango or amchur, also referred to as mango powder
Karele Ki Sabji: You can go for the Khatta-Meetha Karela recipe or normal one
Karela Ke Chips: are easily available in the market and you can even make it at home
Bitter Gourd Stir Fry: It’s a popular South Indian dish
Dahi Karela: will make you fall in love with it
Karela Dahi Puri: A chatpata chaat made using bitter gourd
Shukto: It is yummy and healthy dish prepared by Bengali families. Bitter gourds are the stars of this dish. It is stir-fried in a pan with a significantly less amount of oil with seasonal vegetables. Milk is added with sugar to make a thick and creamy gravy
Karela Ka Meetha Achaar/ Karela Pickle: It is a bit sweet, spicy, and tangy pickle that is easily made and can be served with rotis to savour the flavours. Sweet and spicy food lovers must try this pickle with a daily meal. Try these dishes at home and you are bound to love Karelas forever
Thanks For Reading!