Bhumi Pednekar Channels Modern Royalty In Banarasi Jamawar Coat

By: Aanchal C | June 16, 2026
Bhumi Pednekar once again proved she's a fashion force to reckon with as she stepped out in a stunning ensemble from Hussain Rehar's Nargis – Bridal Couture SS'26 collection
The actress embraced the spotlight in a striking Candy Apple Red outfit that perfectly balanced traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair
The look featured a beautifully structured Banarasi Jamawar coat that exuded elegance and added a regal touch to the ensemble
Bhumi paired the coat with statement harem pants adorned with delicate mukesh and resham embroidery, giving the outfit a rich, textured appeal
Keeping the focus on the outfit, she accessorised with statement ethnic earrings, a bold ring, and sleek black heels
Her makeup leaned towards effortless elegance with glowing skin, softly contoured features, rosy cheeks, subtle eye makeup, and nude lips
Bhumi completed the couture moment with a sleek bun, allowing the outfit's intricate details and statement silhouette to shine in all their glory
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