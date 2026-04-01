Bhumi Pednekar Brings Wednesday Addams' Gothic Energy At Mumbai Awards In All-Black Look, Diamond Cuffs

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 01, 2026
Bhumi Pednekar served full gothic-glam vibes at a Mumbai awards night, channeling serious Wednesday Addams' energy with a modern couture twist
The actress grabbed eyeballs in a striking all-black sculptural gown from the shelves of designer label Awake Mode, featuring a high turtleneck and dramatic elongated sleeves
The fitted bodice flowed into an asymmetric skirt, layered with raw-edged 3D panels that added texture and movement to the look
Subtle white topstitching along the panels created contrast, making the outfit visually striking and artistic
Bhumi accentuated the look with bold diamond accessories, including a statement necklace, edgy ear cuffs and a bold oversized ring from Swarovski
The actress further paired the ensemble with black leather gloves and sleek Balenciaga heels, adding a dramatic, high-fashion finish
Her beauty look balanced the drama perfectly with flawless skin, soft blush, highlighted glow, muted eyes and bold red lips
She rounded off her chic glam with an open hairdo and soft bangs framing her face effortlessly
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