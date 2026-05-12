Bhumi Pednekar Brings Royal Elegance In Dazzling ₹399,600 Lehenga, Bold Modern Blouse: In Pics

By: Aanchal C | May 12, 2026
Bhumi Pednekar once again proved she knows how to make a lehenga look red-carpet worthy with her latest regal fashion appearance
The actress slipped into a stunning grey lehenga set by Aisha Rao, serving a perfect mix of royal glamour and modern drama
The lehenga featured intricate floral appliqué work and delicate embroidery layered over sheer mesh fabric, giving the outfit a dreamy finish
Adding a bold twist to the traditional silhouette was her statement blouse, designed with a plunging sweetheart neckline, strappy sleeves, and a daring backless pattern
Instead of styling the dupatta traditionally, Bhumi casually draped it around her arms, allowing the detailed craftsmanship of the ensemble to remain the main focus
The actress accessorised the ₹3,99,600 ensemble with a sparkling choker necklace, matching earrings, and stacked kadas that beautifully complemented the embellished outfit
Bhumi rounded off her desi glam with luminous makeup featuring glossy skin, shimmery eyes, winged eyeliner, and glossy lips, while her hair was kept in a middle-parted hairstyle with braided front sections
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