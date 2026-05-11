Bhumi Pednekar Bowls Fans Over With Three Sizzling Saree Styles

By: Aanchal C | May 11, 2026
Bhumi Pednekar wowed her fans with a trio of sensational saree ensembles, showcasing her flair for mixing classic charm with a contemporary edge
Her Instagram post, captioned “Ek Nari in three different saree’s ♥️✨,” quickly drew admiration, with fans affectionately calling her "beautiful" and "mohini"
For her first look, Bhumi embraced sunshine hues in a buttery yellow saree, styled with a sleek, modern white blouse and statement dangly earrings
The second ensemble was a bold, plain red pre-stitched saree by Shriya Khanna, which Bhumi wore without accessories
She styled her hair in gentle curls and opted for muted lips, lending a soft sophistication and letting her natural beauty shine through
The final look saw Bhumi in a luxurious crimson saree by Gopi Vaid, blending the comfort of a pre-draped silhouette with rich traditional details.
Embellished with intricate gold embroidery along the lehenga-inspired lower half and paired with a dazzling blouse and ornate jewelry, this look fans' favourite
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