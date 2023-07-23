Beyond Premium: 10 Most Expensive Tequilas In The World

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023
Tequila Ley .925 Diamante is the world's most expensive tequila worth US$ 3,500,000
Tequila Ley .925 Ultra-Premium Project MX 33 is the second most expensive tequila worth US$ 2,25,000
Clase Azul Master Artisans Limited Edition released in 2021 is worth US$ 19,015
Patrón En Lalique: Serie 2, aged for eight years in French oak, American oak and well-seasoned sherry barrels worth US$ 7,500
Patrón x Guillermo Del Toro Añejo Tequila US$ 5,000
Jose Cuervo 250 Aniversario, worth US$ 2,400 is said to have a distinct agave flavour, with hints of chocolate, butterscotch and vanilla, and leaves a creamy aftertaste
AsomBroso The Collaboration is premium tequila that costs US$ 2,195
AsomBroso Del Porto Extra Añejo is another premium tequila worth US$ 2,095
Barrique De Ponciano Porfidio is a limited edition tequila that is worth US$ 2,000
AsomBroso Vintage Extra Añejo is a fine extra añejo spirit and one of the most expensive bottles from the house of AsomBroso worth US$ 799.95
Thanks For Reading!