Bedtime Yoga: 5 Simple Asanas To Help You Relax And Sleep Better

By: Aanchal C | October 05, 2026
After a long day, your body may be tired but your mind can still be wide awake
A few gentle yoga stretches before bedtime can help create a calming wind-down routine, ease everyday muscle tension and prepare the body for rest. Here are five simple asanas you can practise at night:
Balasana (Child’s Pose): Balasana is a gentle resting posture that stretches the back, hips and thighs. Sit back on your heels, fold your torso forward and rest your forehead on the mat. Keep your arms extended or relaxed beside your body and breathe slowly
Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose): Lie on your back, bring the soles of your feet together and allow your knees to fall gently outward. Keep your arms relaxed by your sides and take slow, comfortable breaths while holding the position
Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose): Lie on your back with your legs resting vertically against a wall. Let your arms relax beside you and stay in the pose for several comfortable breaths
Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose): Come onto your hands and knees. Alternate slowly between rounding your spine towards the ceiling and gently lifting your chest while lowering your belly
Supta Matsyendrasana (Reclining Spinal Twist): Lie on your back and bring one knee towards your chest. Gently guide it across your body while keeping your shoulders relaxed on the floor. Repeat on the other side, moving slowly and avoiding any forced twisting
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