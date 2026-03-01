Bebo Ka Jalwa! Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes Over Mumbai In Sporty Puma Look

By: Aanchal C | March 01, 2026

Kareena Kapoor Khan brought her signature edgy glam to Mumbai on February 28, 2026, proving that nobody does athleisure quite like her

The actress stunned in crisp white Puma tee paired with relaxed black joggers for a clean, sporty vibe

A black leather jacket layered over the top to transition the look from gym-ready to street-chic

She skipped all accessories, keeping the aesthetic focused and clutter-free

She accentuated her outfit with classic black Puma sneakers and chic sunglasses for maximum comfort and style

A bold, vibrant red lip served as the centerpiece, contrasted against dewy skin, sharp brows and rosy cheeks

Her hair was styled in a tight, pushed-back bun for a polished, high-fashion finish

