Beaches and Backwaters; why Kerala is best for vacation with children

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
Kerala is called God's own country for a reason. There's nothing more enjoyable for a family than warm weather, hammocks strung between palm trees and cocktails with umbrellas in them and each beach in Kerala has its own flavor and charm and if you would like to do a vacation in Kerala with Kids, ensure that you do all these activities
Kerala village tour: While you may be doing your through research before heading for your vacation, nothing like exploring the village than being with a local. A village tour in Kerala is, thus, one of the best Kerala things to do to connect with the authentic rural life and get insight into the local livelihoods
Backwaters in Alleppey: Also called as Alappuzha, Alleppey backwaters are real gem of Kerala. The tour offers a reaxing experience with the charismatic setting of Alleppey makes watching the sunset a lifetime experience. A night walk and campfire is also a thing to do when in Alleppey
Stay in a treehouse: Yes, you read it right! That tree house, which most of us would make growing up or admire one on TV as kids. Your kids must be doing the same. These cool houses built on treetops are another way to enjoy a vacation in Kerala
Houseboat stay in Kumarakom: Staying in a houseboat is really an experience. Enjoy a tranquil ride on the backwaters or book it for a night and you are going to thank us for this suggestion
Kathakali performance: You don't want to miss to introduce your kids to India's majestic art form from Kerala – Kathakali. This is one of the best things to do when in Kerala. This dance form is a pride symbol of the state
Jungle safari in Periyar: If your child is wildlife enthusiast then, this jungle safari is a must. With lush greenery and a host of animals, this safari can be enjoyed best on a jeep ride. Bamboo rafting is also one of the activities you must experience
Snake boat ride: You are not going to get this experience again if you don't do it when in Kerala. The boat called Vallam Kali is used for boat races in Autumn and if you are there during that time, you must experience this
