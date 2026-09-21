Ayesha Khan Turns Marathi Mulgi In Red-Gold Saree, But Ghungroo-Adorned Hair And Nath Steal The Show: See Pics

By: Aanchal C | September 21, 2026

Ayesha Khan embraced a classic Maharashtrian-inspired aesthetic in a lustrous gold silk saree

The saree featured elaborate borders covered in floral and paisley-inspired embroidery in red, gold, pink and green accents that stood out against the golden base

She paired the saree with a deep red blouse that instantly elevated the ensemble. Designed with a V-shaped neckline and a bold open back, it featured ornate gold embroidery across the bodice and sleeves

The blouse sleeves brought another layer of drama to the outfit with large embroidered motifs and delicate tassle embellishments

Ayesha accentuated the elegant look with traditional Maharashtrian nath, gold earrings, statement rings, and a stack of red bangles, paired with gold kadas

A dewy skin, warm eyes with linear, luminous-rosy cheeks, a nude glossy lip and a small chandrakor bindi completed her festive beauty look

Ayesha rounded off her Maharashrian glam with an elaborate braided updo decorated with tiny ghungroo ornaments, while loose tendrils softened the hairstyle

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