Awkward Moments Day 2023: 10 awkward moments that we all went through in our lives

By: Chhaya Gupta | March 17, 2023

Forwarding a personal message or email to a colleague/ boss by mistake

Returning a wave only to realise they were waving at someone else

Someone pointing out a tag left on the new clothes you wore

Watching a movie with parents and suddenly, an intimate scene pops up; making you feel baffled

Mispronouncing words

The embarrassing sound of munching when you eat crispy snacks

When you reply to a stranger who says hello, but then realize they were on the phone and not speaking to you

Farting (with a sound) in public

Bumping into an inanimate object and apologizing to it

Parents disclosing your weird habits in front of your friends

Thanks For Reading!

True Confessions Day 2023: 10 Signs he is trying to confess his feelings for you
Find out More