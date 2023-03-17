Awkward Moments Day 2023: 10 awkward moments that we all went through in our lives

By: Chhaya Gupta | March 17, 2023
Forwarding a personal message or email to a colleague/ boss by mistake
Returning a wave only to realise they were waving at someone else
Someone pointing out a tag left on the new clothes you wore
Watching a movie with parents and suddenly, an intimate scene pops up; making you feel baffled
Mispronouncing words
The embarrassing sound of munching when you eat crispy snacks
When you reply to a stranger who says hello, but then realize they were on the phone and not speaking to you
Farting (with a sound) in public
Bumping into an inanimate object and apologizing to it
Parents disclosing your weird habits in front of your friends
