Autistic Pride Day 2023: 5 Expert Tips for Supporting Children with Autism

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 16, 2023
Autistic Pride Day is observed on June 18 annually with the aim to raise awareness about autism and create a supportive environment for individuals with autism. Here are five tips based on An Early Start for Your Child with Autism,' an audiobook available on Audible that will help you navigate this journey better
Having Fun with Sensory Social Routines Sensory experiences hold immense significance in the lives of children with autism. Take the time to explore sensory activities that engage and captivate the child's interest. Help them participate in activities that will help them feel happier and more motivated to engage with others
Unlocking the Power of Proper Sleep Experts emphasise the significance of sleep for a child's daily routine and overall well-being. They urge parents to establish a regular sleep–wake schedule, including regular times for naps, going to sleep, and awakening
Helping Your Child Learn by Imitating Imitation, driven by mirror neurons in our brains, is a powerful learning tool that connects observed actions to our own learning. By engaging their attention and motivation, we can stimulate their mirror neuron system, supporting their brain development
Promoting Language Development through Speech: Effective parental communication significantly impacts language development, including in children with autism. Talking frequently using simple language and face-to-face interaction aids in developing language skills and expanding their vocabulary
Inducing Learning during Play Time Expand their toy play skills by increasing the number of toys they can engage with and by encouraging more complex play. Start with toys that involve cause-and-effect interactions, such as nesting measuring cups, pan lids that bang, rolling pins, and dough
