Ashadi Ekadashi 2023: 7 Interesting Facts About Shri Vitthal That Will Blow Your Mind

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023

Ashadi Ekadasi is a religious procession and is celebrated during the months of June- July (Aashaadh Shukla paksha). It consists of a beautifully decorated Palkhi having the 'padukas' of the prabhu

The festival is dedicated to Vithoba or Panduranga- a form of Vishnu. Here are 7 interetsing facts about Shri Vitthal that will blow your mind

Shri Vitthal Rukmini Mandir, Pandharpur, Maharashtra is dedicated to Vithoba- a form of Vishnu & his consort Rakhumai

The temple built by King Vishnuvardhana of Hoysala Empire between 1108–1152 CE has the main entrance facing towards the Chandrabhaga or Bhima river

The saga of Pundalik is one of the most important Mahima legends about Shri Vithoba. How Shri Vithoba came to Pandharpur is a story in which Pundalik is vital

Pundalik was the devoted son to his parents Janudev and Satyavati who lived in a forest called Dandirvan

Impressed by Pundalik’s devotion to his parents, Lord Vishnu visited Pundalik’s ashram to bless him. Pundalik realises prabhu is at his door, but such was his devotion to his parents, he wants to complete his duties and only then attend the him

He throws a brick outside for Lord Vishnu to stand on and wait for him until he finishes attending to his parents. When Pundalik comes out, he begs for pardon and requests Lord Vishnu to stay back on Earth and bless all his true bhakts

Lord Vishnu agrees to take the form of Vithoba or God who stood upon a brick

