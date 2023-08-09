Aromatic Delights: 8 Easy To Grow Indian Herbs For Your Home Garden

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 09, 2023
Tulsi is considered a sacred herb in India and is known for its medicinal properties. The herb that is commonly used in teas and Ayurvedic remedies requires plenty of sunlight and well-draining soil
Coriander leaves and seeds are integral to Indian cuisine. The plant prefers moderate sunlight and well-draining soil. You can sow the seeds directly or start with young plants
Mint widely used in Indian dishes, chutneys, and teas, is a fast-growing herb that can be quite invasive. It's best to grow it in a container, as it thrives in partial sunlight and regular watering
Fenugreek leaves (methi) and seeds are used in Indian cooking. It's easy to grow and can be cultivated from seeds. The leaves require sunlight, while the seeds need well-draining soil
Curry leaves are an essential ingredient in many Indian dishes for their unique flavor. They thrive in warm climates and require full sunlight. You can grow them from seeds or cuttings
Lemongrass is used in teas and various Indian dishes. It needs ample sunlight and well-draining soil. Consider growing it in a larger pot as it can spread.
Ajwain leaves and seeds are used for their distinct flavor and digestive properties. They grow well in warm climates with plenty of sunlight and well-draining soil
