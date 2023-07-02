7 Japanese Indoor Plants That Bring Luck

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
Lucky Bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana), although not native to Japan is commonly associated with Japanese culture and is believed to bring luck, prosperity, and positive energy. It is often grown in water-filled containers and symbolizes resilience and strength
Bonsai is an ancient Japanese art form of cultivating miniature trees. It is believed to bring harmony, balance, and good fortune to the surroundings
Money Tree (Pachira aquatica) also known as 'Kan'nonoki' in Japanese, the money tree is believed to attract wealth, good luck, and prosperity. Its braided trunk and lush green leaves make it a popular choice for indoor plants
Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum) or 'Shiran' in Japanese, is believed to purify the air and bring good luck and harmony. Its elegant white flowers and glossy green leaves make it a beautiful addition to any indoor space
Japanese Holly Fern (Cyrtomium falcatum) or 'Rurin-sou,' is considered a symbol of protection and good luck. Its distinctive fronds and ability to thrive in low light conditions make it a popular choice for indoor gardens
Azalea (Rhododendron) are highly valued in Japanese culture and are associated with good fortune, prosperity, and love. They are often grown as bonsai or potted plants, and their vibrant flowers bring beauty and positive energy
Crassula ovata (Jade Plant) is the jade plant, known as 'Fukiran' in Japanese, is believed to bring good luck and prosperity. Its fleshy, round leaves symbolize wealth and abundance, making it a popular choice for indoor gardening
