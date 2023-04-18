Are Litchis dangerous? Know the right time to eat the summer fruit to avoid side effects

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023

Litchi is a popular summer fruit in India that is rich in antioxidant Vitamin C, and B-complex

But, in last few years there have been cases of illness in India, especially in kids after consuming litchi. Here are 5 things one should be careful to avoid such side effects

Litchis are everyone's favourite, but having it on an empty stomach should be a strict no-no

Do not skip a meal after eating litchi, as it contains a toxin, called methylenecyclopropylglycine (MCPG), that can drastically bring down the blood sugar level, especially in children

Do not consume unripened green litchi! The Hypoglycin A - an amino acid found in such litchis causes severe vomiting

Litchis are high on sugar content, so make sure to consume them after monitoring your blood sugar levels

Pregnant women and patients who just had surgery should avoid litchi

