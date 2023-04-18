Are Litchis dangerous? Know the right time to eat the summer fruit to avoid side effects

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023
Litchi is a popular summer fruit in India that is rich in antioxidant Vitamin C, and B-complex
But, in last few years there have been cases of illness in India, especially in kids after consuming litchi. Here are 5 things one should be careful to avoid such side effects
Litchis are everyone's favourite, but having it on an empty stomach should be a strict no-no
Do not skip a meal after eating litchi, as it contains a toxin, called methylenecyclopropylglycine (MCPG), that can drastically bring down the blood sugar level, especially in children
Do not consume unripened green litchi! The Hypoglycin A - an amino acid found in such litchis causes severe vomiting
Litchis are high on sugar content, so make sure to consume them after monitoring your blood sugar levels
Pregnant women and patients who just had surgery should avoid litchi
