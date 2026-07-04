Anjali Anand Turns Marathi Mulgi In Gulabi Saree, Traditional Nath: See Pics

By: Aanchal C | July 04, 2026
Dhamaal 4 actress Anjali Anand delighted fans with a fresh set of Instagram pictures, slipping into a beautiful Maharashtrian-inspired look
The actress wore a classic blush pink saree adorned with delicate zari detailing and intricate embroidery, giving the six-yard drape an elegant appeal
She paired the saree with a coordinating full-sleeved blouse featuring a stylish neckline that added a contemporary touch while complementing the traditional ensemble
Transforming into a true Marathi mulgi, Anjali accessorised with a statement choker necklace, matching earrings, a traditional Maharashtrian nath, stacked bangles and elegant rings
Her beauty look featured a flawless base, rosy blush, soft pink eye makeup and glossy pink lips, creating a fresh and radiant finish
A tiny bindi added to the ethnic charm, while her half-up, half-down hairstyle framed her face beautifully and completed the graceful appearance
From the elegant saree to the traditional styling, Anjali's latest look struck the perfect balance between classic and modern
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