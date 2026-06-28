Anil Kapoor, Samay Raina & Others Grace Shankar Mahadevan's 'Anandam' Premiere In Mumbai

By: Aanchal C | June 28, 2026
Mumbai witnessed a star-studded evening as Shankar Mahadevan premiered ANANDAM – The Symphony of Devotion, India's largest immersive Bhakti experience
All images by Ashwini Sawant
Held at the Jio World Convention Centre, the event saw several celebrities step out in elegant ethnic and festive looks. Take a look:
Samay Raina stayed true to his laid-back aesthetic, opting for a basic brown T-shirt paired with grey cargo pants and casual shoes
Urmila Matondkar looked graceful in a floor-length baby blue kurta, styled matching dupatta and statement dangling earrings
Shaan stood out in a sophisticated ivory kurta and matching trousers, elevated with a long green ethnic jacket that added a refreshing pop of colour
Medha Shankr embraced festive glamour in an embellished blouse paired with a crushed lehenga skirt and traditional jhumka earrings
Anil Kapoor stunned in a crisp white kurta-pyjama layered with a classic Nehru jacket and completed with sleek black sunglasses
Hansika Motwani chose an olive green and mustard embroidered kurta set, accessorised with elegant jewellery and a luxurious Bottega Veneta handbag
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