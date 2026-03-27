Ananya Panday Drops Jaws In ₹1.77 Lakh Strapless Dress

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | March 27, 2026

Ananya Panday has never been one to play it safe on the red carpet, and her latest appearance in Mumbai was no different

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, the actress showed up and showed out in a jaw-dropping strapless midi dress that had everyone talking

Ananya slipped into a Maticevski Online strapless midi dress, a precision-tailored piece priced at approximately ₹1,76,643

The ensemble featured a plunging V-neck bodice with subtle waist ruching that flatters the frame beautifully

She paired the look with sleek black pumps, a statement ring, and dangling crystal-encrusted earrings, adding just the right amount of sparkle

Her glam was qually stunning and chic with a clean base, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a glossy dark brownish-pink lip

Ananya wore her tresses loose in a centre parting with soft, flowing waves that tied everything together perfectly

Thanks For Reading!

Alia Bhatt Shares Golden Hour Pictures In Sage Saree, Kundan Choker In Chennai: Netizens Call Her...
Find out More