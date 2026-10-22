Ananya Birla Serves Festive Glamour In Sabyasachi Zardozi-Embroidered Velvet Salwar Suit For Durga Puja Visit

By: Rutunjay D | October 22, 2026

Ananya Birla embraced royal festive opulence for a Durga Puja visit in a custom ensemble from Sabyasachi's Bridal Couture Collection.

The outfit is part of the designer's "The New India: The Modern Inter-Cultural Wedding Dress Code" line, blending tradition with modern sensibilities.

Her crimson red salwar suit is masterfully tailored from plush, high-sheen velvet, giving the traditional silhouette a rich textural depth.

The short kurta features a heavily embellished bib-style front patch adorned with intricate gold zardozi, sequin, and floral threadwork.

Styling the look with high-impact jewels, she wore ornate gold chaandbaali earrings and stacked heavy antique kadas on her wrists.

Her beauty look focused on a radiant base with softly smoked eyes, defined brows, and a warm nude lip, anchored by her long, middle-parted wavy tresses.

The tunic is paired with matching crimson red silk-velvet salwar pants that feature dense gold zardozi embroidery along the fitted ankle cuffs.

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