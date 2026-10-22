Ananya Birla Serves Festive Glamour In Sabyasachi Zardozi-Embroidered Velvet Salwar Suit For Durga Puja Visit

By: Rutunjay D | October 22, 2026
Ananya Birla embraced royal festive opulence for a Durga Puja visit in a custom ensemble from Sabyasachi's Bridal Couture Collection.
The outfit is part of the designer's "The New India: The Modern Inter-Cultural Wedding Dress Code" line, blending tradition with modern sensibilities.
Her crimson red salwar suit is masterfully tailored from plush, high-sheen velvet, giving the traditional silhouette a rich textural depth.
The short kurta features a heavily embellished bib-style front patch adorned with intricate gold zardozi, sequin, and floral threadwork.
Styling the look with high-impact jewels, she wore ornate gold chaandbaali earrings and stacked heavy antique kadas on her wrists.
Her beauty look focused on a radiant base with softly smoked eyes, defined brows, and a warm nude lip, anchored by her long, middle-parted wavy tresses.
The tunic is paired with matching crimson red silk-velvet salwar pants that feature dense gold zardozi embroidery along the fitted ankle cuffs.
Thanks For Reading!