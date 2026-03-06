Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy Celebrate '15 Years Of Togetherness': Couple's Romantic Pictures Win Hearts On Anniversary

By: Aanchal C | March 06, 2026
South Indian actor Allu Arjun and his wife, Sneha Reddy, are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary today (March 6)
Allu Arjun shared a romantic photo on Instagram, affectionately captioned, “Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you 🖤.”
The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are parents to two children, son Allu Ayaan, and daughter Allu Arha
Over the years, Arjun and Sneha have become a power couple, admired for their strong bond, mutual respect, and unwavering support for one another
Fans often praise the duo for the stability and warmth they bring to their relationship, consistently setting relationship goals both on and off social media
Sneha, an accomplished entrepreneur, has also expressed her gratitude and joy for their journey together, reflecting on their partnership and the memories they’ve built as a family
Their anniversary celebration has been met with an outpouring of love from fans and well-wishers
Thanks For Reading!