Akshata Murthy Shines At G20 Summit With Her Commendable Fashion Sense; Know Her Outfits' Cost & Designer Labels

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2023
Akshata Murthy, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and daughter of Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murty and Author Sudha Murty gave major fashion goals at the G20 Summit in India. Akshata attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and later launched her own fashion label, Akshata Designs
While departing from India, the UK First Lady wore a pink sheer organza silk saree from the Indian label 'Raw Mango'. The beautiful saree costs approx ₹25k and can be bought from the brand's website
Akshata Murthy and Rishi Sunak visited the Akshardham Temple in Delhi. For this spiritual visit, Akshata donned a traditional outfit consisting of a green kurta by FabIndia which she paired with pink palazzo pants and a matching pink dupatta. In contrast, the British Prime Minister opted for a more formal dress code
At the millet exhibition at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Akshata was seen dressed in a lilac marble-print dress by Indo-Western Brand, 'Manimekala' costing ₹30,607 mentions Diet Sabya on its Instagram page
On her visit to the British Council, she wore a bright pink and coral co-ord set by the home-grown label 'Drawn' founded by Rhea Bhattacharya which costs just ₹7,499
At the G20 Gala Dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at the Bharat Mandapam, Akshata wore an Indo-western maxi dress by a homegrown brand 'Saloni', as mentioned by Diet Sabya. The price of her outfit is ₹72,000
When she arrived in India for attending the G20 Summit, she wore a white button-down shirt from the UK-based sustainable label 'With Nothing Underneath' with a floral printed skirt
