Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Daughter Turns 23: Birthday Girl Nysa Devgan Will Woo You With Her Enchanting Ethnic Game

By: Aanchal C | April 20, 2026
Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is celebrating her 23rd birthday on April 20, 2026
On this special occasion, we are looking back at her most breathtaking lehenga moments that prove she is a true style star in the making
The Gen-Z star kid recreated Kareena Kapoor's iconic Bole Chudiyan look in a modern Manish Malhotra ombré peach-to-coral lehenga that had the internet buzzing
A dazzling pink mermaid-style lehenga paired with a shimmering silver blouse and matching dupatta had her looking absolutely stunning
She radiated royalty in a gold brocade lehenga from Manish Malhotra's Evara collection, blending silk, gold, and intricate craftsmanship beautifully
A champagne gold lehenga choli with delicate floral embroidery, styled with a statement choker and matching earrings, was pure elegance
Nysa's red lehenga featuring a floral-embroidered skirt, sleeveless V-neckline blouse, and matching dupatta was a classic showstopper
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