AI images of Ramayana characters

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 04, 2023

AI images are ruling the internet. Sachin Sameul, a LinkedIn user have created AI images of Ramayana characters

The LinkedIn user wrote in his post that since childhood Ramayana always fascinated me

According to him, Ramayana has plenty of heart warming characters

He also wrote that, Ramayana is a visual masterpiece that takes you on a journey across the length and breadth of India

He created portrait character sketches series using AI tool Midjourney

King Dasaratha, Manthara the maidservant, Kaikeyi the youngest of King Dasaratha’s consorts, Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Ravana the Demon King of Lanka

Maricha, Sugreeva the Monkey King and Jambuvan, King of the Bears, Kumbhakaran, Ravana's giant brother, Indrajit, Ravana's warrior son, Jatayu, the sacred eagle.

According to Sachin Sameul, in Ramayana, even the villains, Vali, Indrajit evoke tears when they die

That’s the beauty of a great epic, where you could love and hate the villains equally

