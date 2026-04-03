Aditi Rao Hydari Wows In ₹69,000 Strapless Outfit, But It's Her Bold Red Lips That Steals The Show

By: Aanchal C | April 03, 2026
Aditi Rao Hydari turned heads at a recent Mumbai event in a stunning ensemble by URA, featuring a look that was equal parts chic and effortlessly sophisticated
The actress wore a navy blue pinstripe top featuring a strapless pattern, an asymmetrical hemline and a flowing silhouette, paired with matching tailored trousers
The strapless top is priced at ₹35,400 and the trousers at ₹33,500, bringing the total outfit cost to a striking ₹68,900
She elevated the monochromatic look with a chunky black pearl choker and delicate diamond earrings, adding just the right amount of drama and elegance
Aditi broke the navy monotone with a bold pop of colour, donning vibrant red heels and a statement bag
Her makeup was the real showstopper with a clean, minimal base with bold red lips that effortlessly stole attention and gave the entire look its defining moment
She rounded off her chic glam with an open hairdo and soft bangs framing her face effortlessly, keeping the overall look polished yet relaxed
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