Aditi Rao Hydari Steals The Show In 'Night Green' Saree As She Steps In Her Co-Creative Directer Role For Satya & Paul

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 11, 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari took center stage at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI 2025, walking as the showstopper for Satya Paul’s “Night Garden” collection. The showcase celebrated the beauty of festive dressing
All images from Canva
The actress stunned in a printed silk satin saree that beautifully blended graduated polka dots with bold floral motifs on the pallu. The interplay of tones gave the saree a fluid, romantic look
What made her ensemble stand out were the hand-done crystal highlights, which added depth and dimension without overpowering the fabric. This understated embellishment echoed Aditi’s trademark elegance
In a surprise reveal, it was announced that Aditi Rao Hydari has joined Satya Paul as Co-Creative Director. The actress will collaborate on an exclusive collection slated for launch next year, marking her official entry into the world of fashion design
Speaking about her new role, Aditi expressed her excitement: “I’m thrilled to begin this creative journey with Satya Paul. The brand has always redefined the saree with modern artistry, and I hope to create pieces that are versatile, effortless, and true to individuality.”
Known for her timeless charm and deep appreciation for traditional craft, Aditi’s partnership with Satya Paul symbolizes the evolution of the saree, from a cultural classic to a modern statement of identity
As both muse and creative leader, she continues to redefine elegance, proving that fashion rooted in heritage can still speak to today’s global sensibility
