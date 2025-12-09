Aditi Rao Hydari Redefines Power Dressing In Metallic Top

By: Rahul M | December 09, 2025
Known for her classic, dreamy aesthetic, Aditi Rao Hydari surprised everyone by stepping into a bolder fashion space this time
All images from Instagram
Her look fused fierce structure with artistic detailing, creating a vision of modern power dressing that feels both current and culturally rooted
For this statement look, Aditi chose an ensemble from AK|OK by Anamika Khanna, a label celebrated for blending traditional craftsmanship with experimental silhouettes
The outfit centres around a meticulously tailored black jacket, designed with clean, decisive lines that sharpen the entire outfit
Instead of a conventional inner layer, Aditi wore a dramatic metallic creation that instantly shifts the tone of the outfit
Crafted from cascading chains, delicate filigree textures and long silver tassels, the piece channels a futuristic armour-like vibe
This sculptural metallic lattice becomes the centrepiece of the ensemble, catching light with every move and contrasting powerfully against the stark black jacket
Thanks For Reading!