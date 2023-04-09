Add glitter to your spring fashion with these 7 celebrity inspired outfits

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 09, 2023

Shweta Tiwari: wore a beautiful pink pre-draped saree from Aarti Mahtani with embroidery work and sequins all over and ruffled detailing across the borders at the bottom half that looked stylish. The slit in front brought more oomph to her look. She paired it with a strappy blouse and she accessorised it with a heavy traditional neckpiece and a bracelet

Mouni Roy: wore a saree with gota patti embroidered pattern on the pallu and striking blouse that came with a strappy pattern and she looked stunning

Janhvi Kapoor: looked diva in a light grey glittery saree and you can take inspiration from her for your spring fashion wardrobe

Kriti Sanon: wore a lavender lehenga and blouse which could be your outfit choice for upcoming wedding in your family or friend circle

Mira Rajput Kapoor: looks fresh in her yellow outfit

An all time lehenga set like Priyanka Chopra Jonas can be worn on any occasion

Athiya Shetty: picked a white Dior one-shoulder dress with dramatic knot detailing on the shoulder. She accessorised it with a choker set, rings and bracelets

