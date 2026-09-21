Abhishek Sharma Enjoys Japanese Ramen On Rainy Day In Tokyo Ahead Of Asian Games 2026, Poses With Ishan Kishan

By: Aanchal C | September 21, 2026
Abhishek Sharma gave fans a peek into his Tokyo outing ahead of the Asian Games 2026, sharing a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Konnichiwa Tokyo🙏🏼”
The cricketer was seen enjoying a steaming bowl of Japanese ramen at a restaurant, making the most of the rainy-day weather in Tokyo
For the outing, Abhishek kept his look relaxed yet stylish in a crisp white shirt and black trousers. He added a sleek diamond chain and diamond stud earrings to the ensemble
Abhishek also stepped outdoors with an umbrella, posing on the streets of Tokyo as rain added to the city’s monsoon-like backdrop
One of the pictures featured Abhishek alongside Ishan Kishan. Ishan opted for a black-and-white outfit, accessorising with jewellery and glasses as the two posed together during their Japan trip
Abhishek and Ishan are part of India’s squad for the historic one-off T20I against Japan on September 22 and the Asian Games 2026 campaign
Abhishek arrived in Japan after a standout T20I series against Afghanistan, where he scored 229 runs and hit the fastest T20I century by an Indian batter
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