'Aag Lag Gai Hai!': Kriti Sanon Brings Summer Hotness In Multi-Hued Beaded Skirt At 'Cocktail 2' Launch

By: Aanchal C | May 19, 2026
Kriti Sanon brought major summer glam energy to the launch event of Cocktail 2, stepping out in a vibrant look that instantly grabbed attention online
The actress paired a fitted white ribbed crop top with a statement mini skirt drenched in colourful embellishments
Her skirt stood out with intricate floral embroidery, shimmering beadwork, textured detailing, and dramatic fringes that added sparkle to every frame
Shades of crimson, purple, pink, and gold blended beautifully across the ensemble, creating a bold summer-ready palette perfect for a glamorous night out
Kriti elevated the look with layered necklaces, eye-catching earrings, and stack of statement rings that complemented the look without overpowering it
For glam, she opted for smoky kohl-lined eyes, glowing skin, and a muted nude lip, while her hair ewas styled in middle-parted open waves
Her caption, “Aag toh kaafi lagne wali hai!! 🔥🔥🔥,” only added more buzz, with fans saying the actress had already set the internet on fire
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