Aadi Mahotsav 2023: All you need to know about the National Tribal Festival

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 16, 2023
On February 16, PM Modi inaugurated 'Aadi Mahotsav', the mega National Tribal Festival at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi
The Aadi Mahotsav, which celebrates the spirit of tribal culture, crafts, cuisine, commerce and traditional art, is an annual initiative of TRIFED under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
The mahotsav to have exhibition-cum-sale of tribal handicrafts, handloom, paintings, jewellery, cane and bamboo, pottery etc
The Mahotsav is being held from February 16 to 27 has free entry for all. This year's theme is “A Celebration of Crafts, Culture, Cuisine and Commerce”
It also has food, natural products, and tribal cuisine among other artefacts in over 200 stalls
Tribal cooks from 19 States and Union Territories will feature their best at 20 food stalls with a special focus on “millets grown by tribals” to mark the celebration of the International Year of Millets
More than 1,000 tribal artisans and artists from 28 States and Union Territories would be participating in the festival.
The event will also showcase a Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Gallery, arranged by the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes
The event to also showcase cultural (song and dance) performances by over 500 tribal artists; stalls showcasing and publicising information about Eklavya Model Residential Schools
