A Wild Love Story: Meet Saya And Cleopatra- The Eternal Couple Of Karnataka's Kabini

A love affair in the wild is something we rarely get to witness. This adorable love story is from the jungles of Karnataka- in Kabini
This love story is of a couple named- Saya and Cleopatra, 2 big cats and the residents of the jungle
Cleopatra, the majestic Leopard is a sight to behold in the forest of Kabini
Saya, the Royal Black panther is the other half that completes the couple. The Black Panther is named Saya as it beautifully camouflages with the dark forest at night
Saya and Cleopatra are pretty popular amongst wildlife enthusiaists and photographers. The couple is known as the eternal couple of Kabini
The couple looking out for wildlife photographers at their habitat
These two big cats are mostly seen hanging out together in Kabini forest
