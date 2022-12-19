9 ways to spice up your long-distance relationship

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 19, 2022
Long distance can be annoying, especially when you are away from your partner during festivals and celebration. Such relationships are prone to boredom, emotional unavailability, and miscommunication. If you are also the one in a long distance relationship and always on your tows to keep the fire on, here are some ways to spice up a long-distance relationship
Kick-off a new series together: Video streaming platforms are a blessing for those in long distance relationship. You can start watching one series together at your respective places and share your views about it. Try to take interest in the genre your partner likes. You may be a thriller fan, try for a romantic K drama once. This will show that you care for your partner
Surprise each other with gifts and flowers: Your partner may say he/she is not fond of gifts or surprises, but everyone loves to be treated special and given surprises. Nothing like sending a romantic meal to a mate and ordering yourself the same meal so you both can enjoy it together
Send love notes: If you are away and sending surprises is not possible, there are several ways to show that you love and care about your partner. Send your partner a love letter or a postcard from there. You can send an emails, this will keep your partner excited to check your email and wait for it amidst work. This will surely cheer your partner's mood
Indulge in occasional cheesy and saucy text messages: Ignite passion in your long distance relationship by sending a little saucy message every now and then. It becomes more effective when it is least expected. A naughty message can surely reserve the top spot in your partner's heart and mind. We don't suggest to send any seductive pictures
Plan something to look forward to together: Long distance relationship brings with it the constant underlying uncertainty of everything. This may make you think if this is all worth it, or if your partner is secretly meeting someone else. That's why it is crucial to have something to look forward to together. This can be what you two can do when you are meeting the next time, a vacation or an adventure activity
Don't judge quickly: Distances give a limited exposure to a person and we start to make assumptions or judgements that are often exaggerated or wrong. This can manifest itself in various ways within a long-distance relationship. You may get jealous or irrationally possessive in this case. Try and be rational and have faith on your partner. It is important that you stay secure and trust your choice
Make communication organic: Calling three times a day is may be a recommended thing to do in a long distance relationship. But if this is a force then the relationship starts to die. The communication should happen organically, because you want to talk to each other and not because you have to. If some days go without talking, it's okay, in fact, you can have those days to yourself
Don't make the distance permanent: A long-distance relationship cannot survive without hope. And for that hope, there must be some possibility that the two people involved will one day be together and achieve a Happily Ever After. You both need to have life visions that are aligned, shared values and mutual interests
Set up online date: If it's Valentine's day and your partner is not around you, set up and online date. Decide how you want your room to be decorated. Buy a cake and ask your partner to buy the same one. Open your favourite wine and let your partner do the same. Dress up and celebrate at your home. This will bring you two closer and spice up your relationship
