10 undeniable signs that girl has friendzoned you

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 11, 2022
She laughs at your every joke: Don’t mistake her laughter as a sign of blushing. Even as friends, most girls will laugh at a guy’s jokes. This is a normal social interaction. If your crush laughs hysterically at your jokes, do not immediately jump to the conclusion that they are crushing back on you
She asked you about other women in your like: If the girl you are crushing on is asking you about other women when you hang out with her, there are two things that could be possible. Either, she is trying to find out what kind of woman you like to date, to see if she fits the bill, ort to know if you are single. But this is also an optimistic way to look at the situation. This also can be as a friend that she is asking you
She calls you a friend: Every relation starts with being just friends. But this is probably one of the worst signs you’re being friendzoned by a girl. Both of you may spend all day together every day, yet the way she introduces you to her parents or her friends is a huge sign of her thoughts about you on a romantic level. Anything like ‘he is such good friend’ or ‘He is my bestie’ and is the last hit to accept that you are friend-zoned
She doesn’t meet you in romantic settings: While out, she avoids being seen with you so people don’t get the wrong idea. Maybe you’re wondering to yourself why you see so much of her throughout the day, but never at night. She is always busy when you ask her to the mall, or to grab a bite to eat
She talks about her hookups: Possibly the worst part of being friend-zoned by a girl is having to hear all about the other men she is totally digging, while you are not one of them. Knowing these guys aren’t right for her, doesn’t matter but she isn’t seeing past the nice car, ripped body and generous smile
She is okay to meet in a group: A girl in love with a man would want to spend more and more time with the man she is crushing on. But if she invites many friends for all meetings or she comes along with a friend when you invite her, then there’s a doubt about where you stand in terms of friendship versus exclusive relationship
There’s no physical contact between the two of you: A hug does not count here! If you hug each other every time you see one another, you cannot really believe she is interested. If this woman has decided you are only to be a friend with her, you may receive zero physical contact with her. Small things like drinking from the same straw, holding hands during scary movies, or what does she think about kissing you? Girls that have friend-zoned guys will typically keep their distance
She is so casual: You can tell that she isn’t making any attempt with her appearance when you see her. On every meeting she walks up to your car in sweat pants and a pullover jacket with no makeup or earrings? Again, not looking too promising here, and you are just her ‘best friend’
Day out on shopping: Does she ask you to go shopping with her on a regular basis? Now let’s clarify, if you’re being invited to do some lingerie shopping, this may be a great opportunity for you! But shoe shopping, handbag shopping, carrying her purchases through the mall while following her around like a puppy dog, that is where things start to look grim
We have nothing in common: A relationship is always about accepting other person’s flaws and trying to understand what is not common between you two. But when the girl points out all that’s not common between you and how you are different than her, you should know that she is only interested in friendship and nothing romantic is going to happen
