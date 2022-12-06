9 signs that a man is interested in you

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 06, 2022
He reciprocates your interests: One of the easiest way to tell whether or not someone likes you is to pay attention to their intent. Calling when they say they will, not flaking on plans, and reciprocating the time and energy you put into the connection shows intent.
He makes plans: If he likes you, he will make time to see you. Not only that, but he will make specific plans to do so. It doesn't have to be anything fancy, but a guy who’s really into you will make plans that don’t involve a late-night “U up?” text
He engages with your socials: If you can always count on him to comment on your fire selfies and hilarious reels, it is a pretty good sign he's feeling more than friendship
He looks you in the eye: When someone looks you directly in the eye when you’re talking to them, it shows they are present and listening to you. It also builds a form of intimacy between two people
He remembers your firsts: Whether it was the day you two met, your first official date, or the anniversary of your first kiss, if he not only remembers your firsts, but celebrates them with a date, a gift, or a social post, he's likely crushing hard.
He’s got a healthy bit of jealousy: A little jealousy when he sees another guy flirting with you or trying to be over nice to you shows that he wants you all to himself. In addition, if he communicates his feelings maturely, it's a sure sign that he's worthy of your love
He checks in during the day: Whether it's a normal day or you have something big going on, if he consistently reaches out, it not only means he's thinking about you now, but he's taking note of your future mood / response to life events.
He gives you gits: This may not be a diamond necklaces or an exotic vacations, but if he buys your favorite candy at the grocery store or picks up some flowers on his way to your place, that's a good sign his feelings are stronger than friendship
He tells his friends about you: If you happen to hear from a friend of a friend that the guy you’re crushing on brought you up in the guys’ group chat the other day, chances are pretty good he’s crushing back
Thanks For Reading!