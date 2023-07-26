9 Tips To Be Consistent In Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023
Set Daily Priorities: Write down your 3 big things for the day and crush them
Create A Plan: A plan will be there when your motivation isn't make one now
Set A Timer: 25 minutes of work and 5 minutes of break. Repeat!
Batching Tasks: If you have 3-4 asy tasks that you can do at the same time do it
Take Exercise Breaks: You can walk, do yoga or just stretch out. It will do wonders for you
Put Your Phone Away: If you want to be consistent get off your phone
Daily Clean-Up: Spend 3 minutes at the end of the day cleaning up and organising, your future self will thank you
Have A Notepad At All Time: Stopping to do something else hurts your progress. If you have a thought, write it down
Eat The Frog: Do not go literaly! Eating the frog means - always do the hardest task first, it will make the rest of the day awesome
Thanks For Reading!