9 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan's Vacation Pics Gave Us Major Travel Goals

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan, the ultimate diva of Bollywood is popular among her fans for her acting chops and stylish looks. Bebo as her loved ones and fans call her is quite active on Instagram and treats her fans regularly with some amazing pictures from her vacations. In this pic the actress is seen posing in front of a setting sun that simply looks like a painting
Whats a trip without a memorable family pic? This is a picture that shows family walking towards the flight during their Africa trip
The Nawab and Begum of Bollywood happily posing together for a picture at a European beach
Bebo is a true blue Punjabi who loves her food. This is a pic of hers having Spaghetti at a cafe in London
Kareen is a mothe rof 2 sons Taimur and Jeh. In this picture she is seen at a beach in Maldives taking a dip with her sons.
The Khans are known for their love for London, this a picture from her recent summer vacation from London, where Kareena is seen posing in front of a castle
Not without her girls! Kareena has some solid friends in her life, the girl gang that includes her sister Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla are all set for a girls outing in London. This pic will definetely make you plan a trip with your gal pals
A little bit of nature! Kareena giving us major travel goals from her trip in Africa. In this picture you can see her lazing around at a resort where we can see Zebras at the background
The Pataudi family from their trip in Switzerland. This will definetely make you plan that trip to the hill station with your family and friends
