9 Lesser Known Majestic Forts In India That Every History Lover Should Visit Once In A Lifetime

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
Chitradurga Fort, Karnataka dating back to the 10th century is renowned for its architectural grandeur. One of its remarkable features is the seven concentric fortification walls, known as 'Ekanathadurga,' where each wall is separated by a deep moat, making it difficult for invaders to breach the fort
Lohagad Fort, Maharashtra that dates back to the 16th century is situated on the Sahyadri range, at an elevation of around 3,389 feet
Amer Fort, Rajasthan showcases a beautiful blend of Rajput and Mughal architectural styles. Amer Fort is connected to Jaigarh Fort through underground passages. Jaigarh Fort, situated on a nearby hill, was used for military purposes
Chittorgarh Fort, Rajasthan is a historic fortress that holds immense historical and cultural significance
Gwalior Fort, Madhya Pradesh showcases a unique blend of Hindu, Islamic, and Mughal architectural styles. Man Singh Palace and Gujari Mahal are few prominent attraction within the fort
Kangra Fort, Himachal Pradesh originally built by the royal family of Kangra in the 4th century BCE is one of the oldest and largest forts in the Himalayas
Mehrangarh Fort, Rajasthan showcases exquisite Rajput architecture with its imposing walls, intricately carved jharokhas (balconies), and elaborate palaces
Golkonda fort, Hyderabad that dates back to the 13th century when it was originally built by the Kakatiya dynasty is showcases a fusion of Hindu and Islamic architectural styles
Jaisalmer fort also known as Sonar Quila or the Golden Fort showcases intricate carvings showcase a splendid blend of Rajput and Islamic architectural styles
