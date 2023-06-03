Foods that are good for our Digestive System

Bananas help restore normal bowel function, especially if you have diarrhea and they are a part of a diet called the BRAT diet. BRAT stands for bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast and is a diet for those experiencing vomiting and diarrhea. They also, help restore electrolytes, such as potassium, that may be lost due to dehydration. Banans also has lots of fibre that aids to digestion