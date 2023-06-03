Foods that are good for our Digestive System

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
Bananas help restore normal bowel function, especially if you have diarrhea and they are a part of a diet called the BRAT diet. BRAT stands for bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast and is a diet for those experiencing vomiting and diarrhea. They also, help restore electrolytes, such as potassium, that may be lost due to dehydration. Banans also has lots of fibre that aids to digestion
Ginger reduces inflammation and can help calm nausea. Include it in your tea, or veggies, smoothies or salad dressing
Flax seeds are rich in omega-3, fibre, and antioxidants. It regulate blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol and insoluble fibre adds bulk to the stool, which may prevent constipation and promote regular bowel movements
Avocados are full of healthy fats and fibre called pectin, which benefits gut health
Oats are full of soluble fibre that may help lower cholesterol, slow digestion to help you feel full longer, and aid in blood sugar control
Curd acts as a great probiotic. The good bacteria present in curd helps to clear out the digestive system. It improves our gut activity and is great for treating an upset stomach
Fennel seeds stimulate the secretion of digestive juices and enzymes that improves your digestion. It contain anethole, fenchone and estragole that act as antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory which helps to cure constipation, indigestion and bloating
Chia seeds improve the health of our intestine, improve gut bacteria, alter absorption, and is effective against constipation
Green leafy vegetables support optimal gut health and contain essential dietary fibre, also known as roughage. It is also, needed for the movement of undigested waste material in the body. You also, need to ensure to eat all these foods in moderation
