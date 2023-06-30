9 Cancer Fighting Foods To Add To Your Diet

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023
Grapefruits: Grapefruit contains a variety of nutrients and phytocompounds that show potential to protect against cancer in laboratory studies
Grapes: Grapes are a rich source of the antioxidant resveratrol. Studies show that resveratrol has the potential to possibly stop cancer from starting in the breast, liver, stomach and lymphatic system
Green Tea: There is some evidence from early studies to suggest that having green tea might reduce the risk of some cancers. But at the moment the evidence is not strong enough to know this for sure
Garlic: The sulfur compounds in garlic are both fat- and water-soluble and demonstrate anticancer effects by reducing oxidative stress, metabolizing carcinogens, and boosting immune response
Broccoli: With broccoli, specifically, there is a high amount of a phytochemical called sulforaphane, which is a cancer-fighting plant compound that has been linked to reducing the risks of prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer and oral cancers
Spinach: The body uses beta-carotene to form vitamin A, which helps protect against cancer through the immune system and expression of genes that regulate cell growth
Tomatoes: Not only do tomatoes contain lycopene, the antioxidant phytochemical that also helps prevent heart disease, but they're a good source of vitamins A, C, and E — all enemies of cancer-friendly free radicals
Oranges: Research show that citrus might help fend off several types of cancer: Cancers of the digestive tract, like colon cancer. Cancers of the respiratory tract, like lung cancer. Pancreatic cancer
Curcumin: It's being explored as a cancer treatment in part because inflammation appears to play a role in cancer. Laboratory research suggests that curcumin may prevent cancer, slow the spread of cancer, make chemotherapy more effective and protect healthy cells from damage by radiation therapy
