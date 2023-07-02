9 Brilliance Of Ancient Indian Architecture That Make Modern Scientists Wonder

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 02, 2023
Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand: It is discovered that it was covered entirely in snow for almost 400 years and It was hit with unprecedented flash floods and landslide in 2013. But still its standing tall and shining
Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala It is difficult to measure the exact direction of the sun even today
Ram Setu in Rameswaram Island of Tamil Nadu is visible from the space. It is a fantastic example of genius engineering and science
Sree Virupaksha Mandir of Hampi in Karnataka: The inverted shadow of the Gopuram which is 52 meter high, 9 storied structure is can be seen in a small room located in far north west corner of the mandir
Sri Vidyashankara Temple of Sringeri in Karnataka: The 12 pillars inside it has 12 zodiacal pillars and the sun beam illuminates only one pillar each month
Modhera Surya Temple in Mehsana district of Gujarat: The sun rays used to fall exactly on the deity inside the garbhagriha
The Hanging Pillar of Veerabhadra Temple of Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh: A 20 ft-tall, solid granite pillar defies gravity and hangs from the ceiling of this ancient temple
Konark Sun Mandir in Odisha: It was built in the form of a chariot with wheels forming the sun and moon dials to accurately predict time to the minute
Meenakshi Amman Mandir of Madurai in Tamil Nadu: It is said that Ozone layers in Meenakshi Amman temple are strong. Indians knew about Ozone layer before Europeans discovered about it
