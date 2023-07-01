7 Most Stunning Swimming Pools You Should Visit Once In A Life Time

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 01, 2023
Hanging Gardens of Bali in Bali: Overlooking Ubud’s Ayung River, this two-tier pool is set in the fringes of the jungle and suspended over the valley below, giving it an almost mystical charm as an oasis amongst the wilds of nature
Six Senses Yao Noi in Thailand: This pool overlooks the incredible limestone formation of Thailand's Phang Nga Bay. The pool offers unmatchable view
Dana Villas Complex in Greece: This pool literally went viral earlier this year on Instagram. This pool comes with certain suits in the hotel which has access through a hidden tunnel in your bathroom
Marina Bay Sands in Singapore: One of the world's largest rooftop infinity pool is 57 levels above street level. It is one of the architectural marvels that offers stunning view
Shangri-La at the Shard in United Kingdom: Situated at the 52ns floor of London's iconic Shard building home, this Skypool has floor-to-ceiling windows that provide panoramic views of London’s iconic skyline
Jade Mountain in St. Lucia: These pools offers sensory experience. It is made with iridescent glass tiles that reflect the horizon. These pools have their own colour schemes which are complemented by fibre optics that transform them into kaleidoscopic prisms when the sun goes down
San Alfonso del Mar in Chile: This huge swimming pool, spread across eight hectares in size holds a staggering 250 million litres of water, which makes this pool bigger than 20 Olympic-size swimming pools
