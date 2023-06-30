10 Exquisite Valleys In India That Every Nature Lover Must Visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 30, 2023
Kangra Valley, Himachal Pradesh : Situated in the Western Himalayas, the valley lies in the state of Himachal Pradesh in India, and is a popular tourist destination. The Kangri language is spoken there
Nubra Valley, Leh Ladakh: Nubra, also called Dumra, is a historical region of Ladakh, India that is currently administered as a subdivision and a tehsil in the Leh district. Its inhabited areas form a tri-armed valley cut by the Nubra and Shyok rivers
Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand: Spread over an area of 87 sq km in the Chamoli district, the Valley of Flowers National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and forms one of the two core zones (the other being the Nanda Devi National Park) of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve
Yumthang Valley, Sikkim: The Yumthang Valley or Sikkim Valley of Flowers sanctuary, is a nature sanctuary with river, hot springs, yaks and grazing pasture on rolling meadows surrounded by the Himalayan mountains in the North Sikkim district of Sikkim state in India
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh: Spiti valley is famous for its natural beauty and cultural heritage. Tabo monastery is one of the most prominent attractions in Spiti. The monasteries in Spiti are renowned for spectacular murals, ancient temples, and several stupas
Dibang Valley, Arunachal Pradesh: It is famous for its diversity of topography, flora and fauna, snow peaked mountains, deep gorges, turbulent rivers cascading down the hills, a number of waterfalls, placid lakes, and archaeological sites
Dzokou Valley, Nagaland: The valley is famous for its wide range of flowers in every season but the most famous one is the "Dzükou Lily" (Lilium chitrangadae), named after the mother of its discoverer, Hijam Bikramjit, a researcher of the Life Sciences Department, Manipur University
Lidder Valley, Kashmir: The valley is the natural habitat of the Himalayan black bear. The Himalayan brown bear, musk deer, snow leopard and hangul have also been spotted in the Aru and Lidderwat areas, which are close to Dachigam National Park
Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh:The valley is renowned for its delectable coffee, exquisite green countryside and rich tribal culture
Parvati Valley, Himachal Pradesh: Parvati Valley in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district is known for its psychedelic trance festivals, hippie cafes, and the quality hash grown in its villages (though it's illegal in India) (Pic courtesy IndiaTales)
