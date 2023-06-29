10 Facts About Majestic Kailash Parvat That Everyone Should Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 29, 2023
Kailash Parvat, located in Tibet is believed to be the abode of Lord Shiva where he resides with his family. It is considered the axis of the universe, the center of the world
It is located in western Tibet, at an elevation of 6,656 meters above sea level
The distance from Stonehenge in the UK to Mt Kailash is 6,666 km, which is also the distance from Kailash Range to North Pole. While the distance from Mt Kailash to the South Pole is 13,332 km, is exactly twice the distance to the North Pole
Two beautiful lakes, namely Mansarovar and Rakshas Tal, are located at the base of Kailash parvat
Mansarovar lake, which lies at an altitude of 14, 950 ft, is considered the highest freshwater body in the world
There are 4 faces of the Mt Kailash. All the edges of each particular face of the mountain is perfectly aligned to the cardinal points, meaning that each face is facing straight towards one of the directions given on the axis (North, South, East, West)
After reaching to Kailash, Hindu devotees do the parikarma. For the individuals who can’t do it by walking (since it takes 3 days), there is a choice of doing it hone a pony or a yak
Gouri kund is the place where Parvati's son Ganesh was born here. It was believed that Lord Ganesh was formed and made up of forth and lather derived from Maa Parvati while she bathed at this sacred pond -Gauri kund
Situated in the foothill of holy Mount Kailash, Yam Dwar is also known as the Gate of Salvation. It is one of the most prominent destinations in the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra
Kailash, though not the highest peaks in the region, stays unclimbed as nobody has ever managed to summit the peak. All climbing expeditions are barreed here. It is believed that any attempts to summit the peak were thwarted by divine intervention
