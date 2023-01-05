9 Book releases to look for in January-February 2023

In the wake of an insignificant battle between two long-forgotten kingdoms in fourteenth-century southern India, a nine-year-old girl has a divine encounter that will change the course of history. After witnessing the death of her mother, the grief-stricken Pampa Kampana becomes a vessel for the goddess Parvati, who begins to speak out of the girl's mouth. Her attempts to make good on the task that Parvati set for her: to give women equal agency in a patriarchal world