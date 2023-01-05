9 Book releases to look for in January-February 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 05, 2023
Through this book, the author takes on the mammoth task of demystifying the science and tracing the story of our relationship with our body through a combination of personal experience and ancient wisdom to help you make smart choices in pursuit of good health
IANS
The book aims to acquaints the reader with some fundamental concepts of the public policy discipline. It explains the Indian State's actions, shortcomings, constraints, and workings in an entertaining and educative way
The book celebrates art in its totality and tells the life story of India's most loved vocal artists. It also introduces the readers to Lata Mangeshkar as an intellectual and cultural exponent and providing a rare glimpse into the person behind the revered enigma
It is a story where on a one sultry Mumbai night, business tycoon Mihir Kothari takes a bite of a souffle and drops dead. According to the CCTV footage, celebrity chef Rajiv Mehra is the killer. It seems like an open-and-shut case. This psychological, compelling and unpredictable novel will keep you hooked through out
In this culminating work, the author brings together the outer world and the inner to offer us a surprising, original, often beautiful exploration of how we might come upon paradise in the midst of our very real lives
The character named Kannappan is posted to Perumalpuram as the new school teacher in this book. The village lies in the black soil region of Tamil Nadu where the river Tamirabarani flows. He's an outsider in this village with Veerayyan, a local farmer, as his only guide and friend. Black Soil lays bare the atrocities faced by the farmers and the human cost of building a better tomorrow
The book is a market research-based exploration of Indian corporate culture. It looks beyond the glamour and jargon of the business world to individual stories that share real personal insights into the aspirations, vulnerabilities, pressures and possibilities of corporate careers and lives
In the wake of an insignificant battle between two long-forgotten kingdoms in fourteenth-century southern India, a nine-year-old girl has a divine encounter that will change the course of history. After witnessing the death of her mother, the grief-stricken Pampa Kampana becomes a vessel for the goddess Parvati, who begins to speak out of the girl's mouth. Her attempts to make good on the task that Parvati set for her: to give women equal agency in a patriarchal world
The book traces the history and making of the reservation policy. How were groups eligible for reservations identified and defined?
