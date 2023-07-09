9 Ancient Sculptures Of Hindu Gods

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
2000+ years old sculpture of Bhagwan Shiva known as The Sadashiva from Cave 1, Elephanta Caves, Mumbai
Around 1600 years old monolithic reclining Sculpture of Vishnu Ji at Undavalli Caves, Andhra Pradesh
5th century sculpture of Bhagwan Shiva ~ The 4-headed Shivalinga at Chaumukh Nath Mandir, Nachna, Madhya Pradesh
Rare and Ancient Bhagwan Shiva sculpture carved on the Rocks at Raghunandan Hills (Unakoti), Tripura
Around 1500 yrs old majestic sculpture of Vishnu Ji at cave 3, Badami Caves, Karnataka
1000+ years old reclining murti of Vishnu Ji in the deep forest of Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh
Around 1600 years old sculpture of Bhagwan Ganesh at Undavalli Caves, Andhra Pradesh
6th century sculpture of Bhagwan Kaal Bhairav. Kathmandu Durbar Square, Nepal
Around 1600 years old Ekamukha Shiva Linga at Bhumara Mandir near Satna, Madhya Pradesh
Thanks For Reading!