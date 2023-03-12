9 Amazing Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 12, 2023
Detoxification: Hot water works against toxins and detoxifies your body
Keeps skin healthy: Those expelled toxins can also cause acne-related skin infections if they’re left to hang around in the body. Thus, it increases skin elasticity and make it smoother
Helps in digestion: It helps in breaking down food faster if you drink hot water after a meal. Another reason why drinking hot water is good for you is because it helps prevent constipation
Aids in weight loss: Drinking hot water after meals, aids in weight loss. Drinking hot water before meals also increases metabolism
Relieves from cold: Drinking hot water, multiple times is effective against cold as hot water can help mucous break up and move through the body faster
Improves dental health: Hot water can kill germs and help prevent toothaches
Reduce the pain of menstrual cramps: by drinking hot water after meals
Stress reliever: Stress can be relieved by drinking hot water
Improves hydration: If you drink hot water after a meal, it helps replenish fluids lost during digestion, and hydrates your body
