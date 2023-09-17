8 Ways To Help You Contribute To UN's Sustainable Development Goals

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2023
Leaders from around the world are scheduled to gather at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 18-19, 2023, for the purpose of evaluating the advancements made regarding the 17 Sustainable Development Goals during the SDG Summit. Meanwhile, here are 8 ways to help you lead a better environment conscious lifestyle.
Pexels
1. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Follow the mantra of "reduce, reuse, recycle" to minimize waste. Reduce your consumption of single-use items, opt for products with less packaging, and recycle materials like paper, glass, and plastic.
Pexels
2. Conserve Energy: Be mindful of your energy usage. Turn off lights and appliances when not in use, switch to energy-efficient LED bulbs, and consider installing a programmable thermostat to regulate heating and cooling.
Pexels
3. Use Public Transportation: Reduce your carbon footprint by using public transportation, carpooling, biking, or walking whenever possible. If you need a car, consider choosing an energy-efficient or electric vehicle.
Pexels
4. Reduce Water Usage: Save water by fixing leaks, installing low-flow faucets and showerheads, and being mindful of water use when washing dishes and doing laundry. Collect rainwater for outdoor use.
Pexels
5. Support Sustainable Agriculture: Buy locally-produced and organic foods when available. Reduce meat consumption or choose sustainably sourced and ethically raised meat products. Grow your own fruits and vegetables if possible.
Pexels
6. Reduce Single-Use Plastics: Minimize your use of single-use plastics like plastic bags, straws, and bottles. Opt for reusable alternatives such as cloth bags, metal or bamboo straws, and refillable water bottles.
Pexels
7. Reduce, Reuse, Upcycle: Embrace the concept of upcycling by finding creative ways to repurpose items you no longer need. This can include turning old clothing into rags, repurposing furniture, or crafting with recyclable materials.
Pexels
8. Support Sustainable Products: Make informed choices when purchasing products. Look for eco-friendly and sustainable options that use fewer resources, are made from recycled materials, or have a smaller carbon footprint. Support companies committed to sustainability.
Pexels
Remember that living sustainably is a journey, and small changes can add up to make a significant difference over time. Start by incorporating a few of these practices into your daily life and gradually expand your sustainable habits as you become more comfortable with them.
Pexels
Thanks For Reading!