8 Tips To Stay Healthy During Monsoon Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 23, 2023

Hydration: Make sure to drink at least eight glasses of water a day to stay hydrated and maintain optimal bodily functions

Warm beverages: like herbal teas, soups, and ginger-infused drinks should be consumed during monsoon season. They can boost your immune system while also, providing you nutrients

Seasonal fruits: like apples, pears, and pomegranates should be consumed as they are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants

Vitamin C-rich foods: like citrus fruits, kiwis, bell peppers, and broccoli

Garlic and onions: Add garlic and onions to your meals as they possess natural antibacterial and antiviral properties

Probiotics: such as curd, kefir, and fermented vegetables. Probiotics help to support a healthy gut microbiome, enhance nutrient absorption and reduce the risk of gastrointestinal issues. A healthy gut contributes to improved immunity and overall well-being

Avoid street food: as it increases the risk of foodborne illnesses. The rainy season can create conditions that are conducive to bacterial and fungal growth, making street food more prone to contamination. Opt for home-cooked meals or food from trusted sources to ensure food safety and prevent digestive issues

Proper food storage: of perishable food items to prevent spoilage and food contamination. Due to increased humidity during the rainy season, food items can spoil quickly if not stored correctly. Use airtight containers to maintain the freshness of food and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. Proper food storage practices are essential for maintaining food quality and reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses

