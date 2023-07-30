8 Tips To Maintain Good Vaginal Health And Prevent UTI During Monsoon

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2023
Keep the vaginal area clean and dry: During monsoon, the pH levels of the vagina fall as a result of the increased moisture, which makes a woman more vulnerable to vaginal infections, urinary tract infections and particularly fungal infections. As a result, maintaining excellent vaginal hygiene is critical. Use only water to clean your vulvas; no intimate hygiene products are required. Keep them clean and dry and stay away from chemical-laden moist wipes
Don’t be harsh on your vagina: The skin down there is very sensitive and gentle care is required. Harsh rubbing and scrubbing is a strict no-no. The vagina is a self-cleaning organ, so do not use soaps as it can disturb the pH balance and cause irritation
Wear dry cotton underwear: as it is breathable and keeps the genital area dry and ventilated. Avoid donning tight clothes: like bottoms, shorts, or slim jeans since they restrict airflow and trap perspiration in the vaginal region, which can cause rashes and infection
Practice good menstrual hygiene: Change sanitary napkins every 4-5 hours to maintain the health of your vaginal region. You should also avoid using scented products on your vaginal area and wash your hands often to stop the spread of bacteria
Avoid shaving too often in the monsoon: Pubic hair plays an important role in your intimate hygiene. It offers a protective role by reducing friction and preventing the transmission of bacteria. It is like a protective blanket layer for your vagina. Thus, during the humid monsoon season, it is advised to shave your pubic hair only when required as it can prevent the spread of bacteria and reduce the risk of infection. You can trim them though
Ensure that the body is well hydrated: Drinking enough water can maintain the bacterial balance and reduce the risk of vaginal infection
Avoid public restrooms: Use clean, private bathrooms whenever possible to reduce your chance of coming into contact with pathogenic germs and fungus. Public restrooms might not always be sanitary. If you must use one, make sure it is spotless and attempt to use toilet paper
Curb the craving of spicy food: The acidic nature of such food can result in an imbalance of the pH of our body. This imbalance can have a major impact on our vaginal health, causing a bad odour down there. Instead of spicy food, increase the intake of a probiotic-rich food like plain yoghurt, strawberry, and green leafy vegetables. These are known to help support the growth of healthy bacteria in the vagina
Practice safe intimacy practices: Always use protection during sex to guard yourself against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Washing your genitals after a sexual experience is also, important
